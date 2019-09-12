Water Generating Systems Appoints David Urban to Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Generating Systems LLC (WGS), a pioneer in advanced atmospheric water harvesting, today announced the appointment of David Urban to its Board of Directors. Mr. Urban currently serves as President of Washington, DC-based consulting firm American Continental Group (ACG).

"We are very pleased to welcome David to our Board," said WGS President and CEO Anthony Marken. "His extensive experience in the military, commercial and public sectors, both in the U.S. and internationally, will be a tremendous asset for WGS," added Marken. "We look forward to David's active involvement with the company as we grow our domestic and global customer base and help individuals, businesses and governments expand access to fresh drinking water from the air."

Urban is a long-time veteran in the public policy, legislative and political arenas, and is also an attorney. He brings a proven track record advising organizations ranging from small start-ups to Fortune 100 companies on maximizing stakeholder value. He is a West Point graduate and combat veteran of the Iraq War having served with the famed 101st Airborne Division. Prior to joining ACG, Urban served as Chief of Staff for United States Senator Arlen Specter and as senior advisor to the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign. He was recently named as one of the 30 most powerful people in President Trump's Washington by Politico. Urban currently serves as an advisor to a variety of companies and is a member of the Board of Virtu Financial, FSD Pharma and Deep North. He currently holds Presidential appointments as Chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission and Member of the Board of Visitors of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"The ability for people across the globe to access clean, safe, reliable drinking water is an urgent challenge WGS is attacking head-on," said Urban. "WGS's pioneering technology makes water production possible in a wide range of circumstances. I'm honored to serve on the board of a company bringing such groundbreaking technology to the market."

About Water Generating Systems:

Water Generating Systems (WGS) is an engineering research and development company focused on the global needs of water sustainability and critical supporting technologies. WGS' highly-efficient proprietary technology extracts water from the atmosphere to generate a consistent source of fresh drinking water for both commercial and residential uses. Our proven products are portable, highly-efficient, reliable and economical. For more, visit www.watergeneratingsystems.com.

Media Inquiries: WGS Products or Partnerships: Ali Boneval Chris Larsin Beltway Media Group Water Generating Systems ab@thebeltwaymediagroup.com clarsin@watergeneratingsystems.com +1 (202) 262-0474



SOURCE Water Generating Systems

Related Links

http://watergeneratingsystems.com

