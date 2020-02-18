Water Issues, Commodity Markets & Land Values are Focus of Outlook 2020 Agribusiness Conference

Industry experts will speak throughout the day, exploring relevant, timely and cutting-edge topics being faced by California agriculture. A look at the citrus, tree nut and wine grape industries are on the agenda in addition to presentations on California's ag economy and the all-important topic of water. The 2020 Trends ® in Agricultural Land & Lease Values report will be released during a session focusing on the drivers behind rural land value changes in California and Nevada. New this year will be breakout sessions digging deeper into the various geographic regions covered in the report.

Dr. Daniel Sumner from the University of California Agricultural Issues Center will provide "Projections for California Agriculture to 2050" in his session addressing the ag economy. His presentation will highlight what seems to be on the long-term horizon given the many challenges facing the industry. He will outline a cautiously optimistic outlook based on agriculture's documented resiliency and capacity for innovation.

The Outlook 2020 Conference is open to the public and preregistration is requested by March 13th. Pre-conference activities (March 23 – 25) include the Laws and Regulations and USPAP courses required by licensed California appraisers, a Best Practices for Rural Property Appraisals seminar, a student reception, BBQ and full day Ag Tour. Click here to download a copy of the conference brochure with complete details and registration fees. Questions may be directed to the California Chapter, ASFMRA Office at (209) 368-3672 or to info@calasfmra.com.

SOURCE California Chapter, ASFMRA