Water Philippines 2019 Expo is coming back with RE EE Philippines 2019 to strengthen the country's water-energy nexus

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In support to the country's commitment towards water sustainability and energy security, the 5th edition of Water Philippines Expo and 2nd edition of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE EE) Philippines 2019 are coming back on 20-22 March 2019 to once again showcase a 2-in-1 mega event under one roof.

Water Philippines 2019 Expo -- the country's fastest-growing B2B water technology event is presenting the best water technologies and solutions for water supply, sanitation, industrial wastewater and purification. RE EE Philippines 2019, on the other hand, is bringing thousands of opportunities to develop the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency sectors by promoting new advancements on solar power, energy efficiency and green technology. Over 500 exhibiting companies--including 9 international and regional pavilions from mainland China, European Union, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, The Netherlands and USA will converge to showcase their technologies and innovations to an expected 10,000+ trade visitors from different parts of the globe.

As emphasized by Mr. Dexter Deyto, General Manager of UBM Exhibitions Philippines, "An increase in economic activities gives rise to higher water and energy demand, thus creating more challenges in the Philippines' water and energy security. One of the main goals of Water Philippines 2019 and RE EE Philippines 2019 is to encourage both the government and private sectors to strive more in exploring various new methods and find the best solutions in addressing our water and energy challenges."

For the first time, the Environment & Water business mission under the EU Business Avenues in South East Asia Programme will bring over 50 European companies to Water Philippines 2019 Expo. The EU Business Avenues in South East Asia Programme is an EU-funded initiative aims to help European companies establish long-lasting business collaborations through matchmaking and business support services. A bigger presence of 15 participating companies from Singapore is also highly-anticipated. In addition, K-Water from Korea will also bring 10 participating companies in their pavilion.

The 3-day event will also feature a high-level Water Philippines 2019 Conference with the theme "Addressing Climate Change Through Resilient, Sustainable Water and Sanitation Development" in which participants can earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points. There are also free-to-attend Water Philippines and RE EE Philippines Expert Dialogues, Technology Symposia and the comprehensive Energy Efficiency (EE) Conference by the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2) with the theme "The New Energy Efficiency (EE) Law as Game Changer in the Philippines".

Water Philippines 2019 and RE EE Philippines 2019 will be coinciding with the annual UN World Water Day and co-located with specialized events namely Pumps and Valves (P&V) Philippines and Pipes and Tubings (P&T) Philippines. It is supported by key associations including Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA), Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers (PSSE), Philippine Society of United Master Plumbers (PSUMP), Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2), Renewable Energy Association of the Philippines (REAP) and Philippine Independent Power Producers Association (PIPPA).

Admission to the exhibition is free by pre-registering online at www.waterphilippinesexpo.com or www.renergyphilippines.com.

