Water Purifiers Market in Malaysia, 2025 - Featuring Cowa, Cuckoo Int'l, Aqua Kent RO, NEP Holdings, 3M, Amway and More

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, By Mode (POU, POE), By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount, Others), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, NF), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2015-2025 on account of rising concerns regarding drinking water quality due to rise in water borne diseases, growing disposable income coupled with launch of comprehensive water purification service campaigns by government and semi-government bodies.



Majority of the citizens in Malaysia prefer tap drinking water. However, supply of bad quality tap water in households across major cities has created growing need for water purifiers. Increase in concerns toward health and well-being among the people of the country has led to the adoption of good hygiene practices. This serves as a key factor that has been significantly contributing towards the growth of the water purifiers market in Malaysia.



Water purifiers are basically used to remove pollutants from water with the help of a physical barriers, chemical processes and/or biological processes. Water purifiers are broadly categorized into point of use' and point of entry' water purifiers. Point of use (POU) water purifiers can be directly installed at the tap water supply point, whereas, point of entry (POE) water purifiers are installed at main water supply.



Growing risks of drinking contaminated water and rising incidences of waterborne diseases is driving the growth of water purifiers market in Malaysia. Growing disposable income of people enhances the purchasing power of customers, which in turn severs as a positive factor boosting water purifier sales.



Malaysia water purifiers market is segmented based on mode, type, technology and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into RO, UF, UV, Media and NF. Among these, the RO technology dominates the market in terms of value. RO water purification systems are widely adopted across the country, due to their performance efficiency, low electricity consumption, and regular technological innovation. However, UF and UV technologies are also gaining traction, which is expected to drive the water purifier market in the coming years.



Major players operating in Malaysia water purifiers market are Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd, Aqua Kent RO Malaysia, NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Amway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., PureGen Technology Sdn Bhd, Nikom Global Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd., Xiaomi Malaysia Sdn Bhd. and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of Malaysia water purifiers market.

water purifiers market. To classify and forecast Malaysia water purifiers market based on mode, type, technology, competition and regional distribution.

water purifiers market based on mode, type, technology, competition and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for Malaysia water purifiers market.

water purifiers market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches in Malaysia water purifiers market.

water purifiers market. To conduct pricing analysis for Malaysia water purifiers market.

water purifiers market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Malaysia water purifiers market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Malaysia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Mode (POU, POE)

5.2.2. By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount, Others)

5.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, NF)

5.2.4. By Competition

5.2.4.1. Coway

5.2.4.2. Cuckoo

5.2.4.3. Aqua Kent

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Mode

5.3.2. By Type

5.3.3. By Technology



6. Malaysia Counter Top Water Purifiers Market

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.1.2. By Volume



7. Malaysia Under Sink Water Purifiers Market

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.1.1. By Value

7.2.1.2. By Volume



8. Malaysia Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.1.1. By Value

8.2.1.2. By Volume



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Pricing Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Malaysia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.2. Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.3. Aqua Kent RO Malaysia

15.2.4. NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

15.2.5. 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.6. Amway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.7. Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.8. PureGen Technology Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.9. Nikom Global Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd.

15.2.10. Xiaomi Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



