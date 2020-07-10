Water Purifiers Market in South Africa, 2020-2025 by Installation Mode, Application, Sales Channel and Region
DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Water Purifiers Market, By Installation Mode (POU & POE), By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa's water purifiers market was valued $390 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach $540 million by 2025 on account of deteriorating water quality, rapid industrialization and increasing awareness about waterborne diseases.
Growing concerns related to water scarcity due to less or no rainfall and drought in several parts of the country is further stressing on the need of proper water infrastructure in the country. Moreover, increasing population and lack of access to safe drinking water is fueling the demand for water purifier in the country.
Increasing investments by the government and advancements in the water purification technology are expected to bring down the prices of water purifiers in the country in the coming years. In terms of installation mode, point of entry (POE) segment held around two-thirds of the market share in 2019 as this installation mode allows efficient processing of a large amount of water.
Based on regional analysis, South Africa water purifier market can be segmented into Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and others. Western Cape region led the market in 2019 due to presence of cities like Cape Town which observed day zero in 2019 as the city ran out of water.
List of major players operating in the South Africa water purifiers market include Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., So - Safe Water Technologies, Nasgas Appliances, Aqua Hygienic, Multiply Industrial Co., Ltd., Aqua Fine Corporation, Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products), Aquaguard, Pure Tech Water Purification, Aqua Cleanses, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of South Africa water purifiers market, in terms of value.
- To classify and forecast South Africa water purifiers market based on installation mode, application, sales channel and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for South Africa water purifiers market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in South Africa water purifiers market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for South Africa water purifiers market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the South Africa water purifiers market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product of Interest: Water Purifiers
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights
4.1. Brand Awareness Level
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Specifications of Brand Used
5. South Africa Water Purifiers Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Installation Mode (POU & POE)
5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)
5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Company, By Application
5.2.7. By Application, By Technology
5.3. Product Market Mapping
6. South Africa POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, RO Tankless, Activated Carbon, Nanofiltration)
6.2.2. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)
6.2.3. By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Commercial, Residential)
6.3. Pricing Analysis
7. South Africa POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, RO Tank, Activated Carbon, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration)
7.2.2. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)
7.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Municipal)
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. South Africa Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Category (Dispenser, Ice & Coffee, Purifier, Filtration, Others)
9. South Africa Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Category (Purifiers)
9.2.2. By Technology (RO Tank, Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration)
9.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)
9.2.4. By Installation Mode
10. South Africa Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Purifier, Boilers & Others)
10.2.2. By Technology (RO Tank, Ultrafiltration, RO Tankless, Ultraviolet, Activated Carbon)
10.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)
10.2.4. By Installation Mode
11. South Africa Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)
11.2.2. By Technology (RO Tankless, Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, Activated Carbon, RO Tank, Ultraviolet)
11.2.3. By Sales Channel (Retail, Direct, Distributor, Online)
11.2.4. By Installation Mode
12. South Africa Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Product Category (Dispenser, Ice & Coffee, Purifier, Others)
12.2.2. By Technology (RO Tank, Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, Activated Carbon, RO Tankless, Nanofiltration)
12.2.3. By Sales Channel (Distributor, Direct, Retail, Online)
12.2.4. By Installation Mode
13. South Africa Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Purifier, Others)
13.2.2. By Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Nanofiltration)
13.2.3. By Sales Channel (Distributor, Direct, Retail, Online)
13.2.4. By Installation Mode
14. South Africa Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast
14.1.1. By Value
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Purifier, Others)
14.2.2. By Technology (RO Tankless, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Nanofiltration)
14.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail)
14.2.4. By Installation Mode
15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
17.1. Product Pricing
17.2. Product Segmentation Chart
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
18.1. Market Share & Forecast by Sales Channel
18.1.1. Market Share by Sales Channel in Residential Market
18.1.2. Market Share by Sales Channel in Commercial Office Market
18.1.3. Market Share by Sales Channel in Food & Beverage Market
18.1.4. Market Share by Sales Channel in Healthcare Market
18.1.5. Market Share by Sales Channel in Industrial Market
18.1.6. Market Share by Sales Channel in Municipal Market
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. South Africa Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1. Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt) Ltd.
22.2. So - Safe Water Technologies
22.3. Nasgas Appliances
22.4. Aqua Hygienic
22.5. Multiply Industrial Co. Ltd.
22.6. Aqua Fine Corporation
22.7. Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products)
22.8. Aquaguard
22.9. Pure Tech Water Purification
22.10. Aqua Cleanses
23. Strategic Recommendations
