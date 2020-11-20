Water quality data for every address in the USA

Jess Goddard, CSO of SimpleLab, stated, "Today's consumers know more about the contaminants in their drinking water than ever before, sometimes more than the sales person selling them a filter. We are building a centralized, reliable source of water quality data for everyone to reference. We plan to update Water Quality Search with new and rich data on a regular basis."

A sea change in consumer data has quietly reshaped the environmental health industry. People at home and work increasingly expect richly detailed data to inform their purchasing decisions. News and events like the fires in California, lead in infant formula and the discovery of other harmful chemicals in household products have fueled demand for environmental health data.

Consumers and businesses are leaving gimmicky free water tests behind in favor of direct laboratory testing and validated water quality data. Residents are taking ownership over home water quality and treatment options in much the same way as they order food and other health based products online.

Water Quality Search , the latest product at SimpleLab, is a free, cloud-based data service for industry professionals. Filtration dealers can search and analyze unique local water quality data in a more granular way than ever before. With the push of a button, detailed water quality reports can be generated for any given household or street address. If data isn't available, testing can be readily ordered. Updates to the data and new features are being rolled out regularly to incorporate new tap water, groundwater, surface water, and utility test results.

Please Note: For water treatment, filtration, and conditioning companies, they can create a free account at gosimplelab.com/water.

Follow SimpleLab on Twitter and LinkedIn .

For more information about Tap Score, visit mytapscore.com .

Related Links:

http://gosimplelab.com/

http://gosimplelab.com/water

http://mytapscore.com

SOURCE SimpleLab, Inc.

Related Links

https://gosimplelab.com/

