Water Softeners: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report provides an overview and description of the global market scenario for water softeners.It also includes an analysis of global market trends based on market data from 2017.



Using 2017 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections, for the forecast period 2018 through 2023.



The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the water softener market.It also explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the global water softener market, as well as current trends within the industry.



The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, the U.K. and India. The report focuses exclusively on point of entry water softeners.



The different types of water softeners considered in the report include salt-based water softeners, salt-free water softeners, and magnetic water softeners. The report also includes discussions of end-use sectors including the industrial, residential and commercial sectors.



The conclusion of the report focuses on the competitive landscape.The report discusses the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and provides detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global water softener market.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 36 additional tables

- Detailed overview of the global market for water softeners

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for water softeners by type, application area, end use industry and geographical region

- Impact analysis of major drivers and restraints, and regional dynamics of the global water softeners market and current trends within the industry

- Discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the water softeners market

- Detailed profiles of the major players in the industry, including 3M Co., Best Water Technology (BWT), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances and Whirlpool Corp.



Summary

Water treatment has changed considerably over the last few decades, and new advances and developments continue to shape the market.With the increasing population and industrial proliferation, the need for clean water is rising.



Providing clean water, however, has become increasingly difficult.While the water softener industry is a mature market in Europe and North America, it also needs to adapt and expand.



The market is likely to increase in importance as the availability of soft, clean water decreases.



Knowledge of potential solutions for water pollution has become very important, especially when considering the rapidly expanding populations in Africa, South America and Asia, as well as the global increase in pollution.Because of the growing health concerns and disadvantages of hard water, water treatment equipment manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly interested in the water softener market.



The market for water softeners is expected to grow at an estimated REDACTED CAGR globally from 2018 to 2023, fueled by new opportunities in both developing and developed regions.



Growth is expected to be strongest in the developing world, with countries such as China and India undergoing growth greater than the global average.Increased demand will also be seen in developed countries due to stringent government regulations and the consequent increase in the usage of water softeners.



In the water softener market, gains are also likely to be due to the continuous introduction of more sophisticated softening technologies, such as a Wi-Fi equipped water softeners that can be operated from anywhere with a mobile phone.



The market for water softeners is segmented based on type (salt-based, salt-free, magnetic and others), end-use sectors (residential, commercial and industrial), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world).This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and its trends.



There has been a major shift in the global water softener market, which is moving from developed economies (e.g., Europe and the U.S.) to developing economies (e.g., China and India). Continually increasing demand from both developed and developing countries is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide water softener market. Industrial growth in the developing economies is a major driver for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



North America is the largest regional market for water softeners and has high growth potential.Growth in the North American region is mainly driven by growing end-use sectors such as residential, commercial and industrial.



Additional drivers are the high demand from the rapidly growing power generation, manufacturing, and oil and gas industries.The North American share of the global water softener market was REDACTED in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific at REDACTED.



Rapid urbanization and risingdisposable incomes are boosting demand for water softeners in the Asia-Pacific region.



Salt-based water softeners have wide use in all fields of application.However, the market for salt-based water softeners is being taken over by salt-free water softeners, mainly due to their environmentally friendly properties and lower maintenance costs.



Magnetic water softeners and other water softening technologies such as reverse osmosis (RO) are experiencing reasonably good growth, as they cause less pollution, require less maintenance and are less costly.



