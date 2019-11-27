Water Softeners Market Size Analysis - Market Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Trends & Forecast, 2013-2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water softeners market is expected to rise exponentially in the years to come. This is attributed to the ever-increasing industrialization and urbanization. The demand for water softeners emanates from universities, wastewater treatment plants, offices, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and residential apartments. The number of service apartments is growing at an alarming rate. This is expected to catalyze the application of water softening instruments in residential sector.

On the other hand, rising awareness with respect to consumers pertaining to benefits of soft water on cleaning, for household purposes, and human health is positively affecting the water softener equipment sales' at the global level. Stringent regulations are being enforced by governments across the globe to check environmental pollution. This calls for treatment of wastewater; and, in turn, water softener equipment.

The water softeners market is segmented based on type, end-use, and geography. By type, the segmentation goes like salt-free and salt-based. By end-use, the market spans industrial, municipal, and residential. By geography, the market consists of North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (South Africa, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

North America holds the largest market share; thanks to the flag of industrial sector being held high in the U.S. Besides, water-borne diseases are raising their ugly heads; which also propels the requirement for water softeners. The third factor is the U.S. catering to environmental obligations with regards to usage of water recycling, reuse, and clean water. Asia Pacific water softeners market is expected to grow at the highest pace herein. This could be due to rapid urbanization in the region. The players contributing to the market include Canature Environment Products Co., Ltd.; Pelican Water System, Harvey Water Softener, Hague Quality Water, and Ion Exchange (India) Limited.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Water Softeners from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Water Softeners market.

Leading players of Water Softeners including:

EcoWater Systems



Culligan



BWT



Haier(GE)



Whirlpool Corporation



3M



A.O. Smith



Coway



Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd



Kinetico



Harvey Water Softeners



Aquasana



Kenmore

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Salt Based Water Softeners



Salt Free Water Softeners

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential



Industrial



Commercial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )



Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)



Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)



South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)



Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

