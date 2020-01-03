Water Soluble Packaging Market Study 2019-2025 - World Market Set to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 5%
Jan 03, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Soluble Packaging Market by Raw Material (Polymer, Surfactant, and Fiber), End Use (Industrial, and Residential), Solubility Type (Cold Water Soluble and Hot Water Soluble), Packaging Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global water soluble packaging market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5%.
Factors such as the increasing awareness about the side-effects of single-use plastics and sustainability factors associated with water soluble packaging are projected to drive the growth of the water soluble packaging market during the forecast period.
The key players in this market include Lithey Inc. (India), Mondi Group (Austria), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Aicello Corporation (Japan), Aquapak Polymer Ltd (UK), Lactips (France), Cortec Corporation (US), Acedag Ltd. (UK), MSD Corporation (China), Prodotti Solutions (US), and JRF Technology LLC (US).
By raw material, the polymer segment is accounted for the largest share in 2018.
The polymer segment accounted for a major share in the global water soluble market, on the basis of raw material, in 2018. Polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol are majorly used as the water soluble material for manufacturing of packaging. Due to varied application of such polymers, along with higher availability of sources such as petrochemicals and plants (starch), the segment has accounted to have a significant share in the water soluble packaging market.
By end use, the industrial segment in the water soluble packaging market is estimated to account for the largest share.
Based on end use, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into industrial, residential, and others. The industrial sector is estimated to account for the largest share for water soluble packaging, because most of the industrial manufacturing companies are focusing toward reduction of waste generation from their manufacturing units and showing interest in making their processes more sustainable by replacing the usage of plastics. Also, in industries such as agriculture and detergents where chemical handling is the critical process, use of water soluble packaging makes it harmless for the workers to deal with chemicals. Thus, the demand for water soluble packaging is higher in industrial sectors.
North America accounted for the largest share in the water soluble packaging market, due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward sustainability issues.
The water soluble packaging market in the North American region is largely driven by growing consumer awareness toward environmental sustainability. Packaging waste is one of the significant issues faced in developing and developed countries. Moreover, the involvement of government with proposed legislation in California for a 75% reduction in plastic waste by 2030 also encourages the manufacturers to shift their interest toward water soluble packaging. Strong investment in R&D and technological advancements (such as barrier protection and better tensile strength) are expected to have a positive impact on the domestic production of water soluble packaging in North America.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroindicators
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.4 Regulatory Framework
6 Water-Soluble Packaging Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polymers
6.2.1 Polysaccharides
6.2.2 Protein
6.2.3 Polypropylene
6.2.4 Hemicellulose
6.2.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol
6.2.6 Others (Polyvinlypyrollidone, Etc.)
6.4 Surfactants
6.5 Fiber (Eg. Seaweed, Collagen)
7 Water-Soluble Packaging, By Solubility Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cold Water Soluble
7.3 Hot Water Soluble
8 Water-Soluble Packaging, By Packaging Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bags
8.3 Pouches
8.4 Pods & Capsules
9 Water-Soluble Packaging, By End-Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Food & Beverage
9.2.1 Protein Powder
9.2.1 Protein Shakes and Drink Mixes
9.2.2 Instant Coffee
9.2.3 Dairy Products
9.2.4 Others (Packaged Pasta and Rice)
9.2.2 Pharmaceuticals
9.2.3 Agriculture
9.2.4 Chemical
9.2.5 Water Treatment
9.3 Residential/Domestic
10 Water-Soluble Packaging, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Spain
10.3.2 Italy
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 UK
10.3.5 Germany
10.3.6 Belgium
10.3.7 Rest of Europe (Russia, Portugal, Finland, Poland)
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Australia
10.4.4 Japan
10.4.5 Indonesia
10.4.6 Rest of Apac (Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia)
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 RoW
10.6.1 Middle East
10.6.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
11.2.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature
11.2.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.1.2 Innovators
11.2.1.3 Visionary Leaders
11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3.1 Business Startegy Excellence
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)
11.3.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature
11.3.1.1 Progressive Companies
11.3.1.2 Starting Blocks
11.3.1.3 Responsive Companies
11.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies
11.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3.3 Business Startegy Excellence
11.4 Market Share Analysis/ Market Ranking of Key Players
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures
11.5.2 Expansions & Investments
11.5.3 Acquisitions
11.5.4 New Product Launches
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.2 Mondi Group
12.3 Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America.
12.4 Watson Inc.
12.5 Monosol
12.6 Arrow Greentech Ltd.
12.7 Amtrex Nature Care Private Limited
12.8 JRF Technology
12.9 Wikicell
12.10 Skipping Rocks Lab
12.11 Aicello Coporation
12.12 Devro
12.13 Water Io
12.14 Evoware
12.15 Loliware
