Water-soluble paints market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water-soluble paints market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,042 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the advantages offered by water-soluble paints, stringent regulations on the use of solvent-based paints, and growth in the real estate and construction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water-Soluble Paints Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global water-soluble paints market as a part of the specialty chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (architecture, general, automotive, wood, and others) and product (polyacrylate-based/acrylic, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Architecture:



The architecture segment grew gradually by USD 10,918.32 million between 2017 and 2021. Architectural water-soluble paints protect indoor and outdoor architecture and improve aesthetics. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as rising investments in the construction sector and growth in demand for interior design services. In addition, advances in building design will increase the demand for highly technical design development. These factors will increase the sales of architectural water-soluble paints during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the water-soluble paints market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water-soluble paints market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the water-soluble paints market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the water-soluble paints market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water-soluble paints market vendors

Water-soluble paints market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,042 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global water-soluble paints market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global water-soluble paints market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on General - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on General - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Polyester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Polyester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Polyester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Polyester-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Polyester-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Alkyd-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Alkyd-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Alkyd-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Alkyd-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Alkyd-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Epoxy-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Epoxy-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Epoxy-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Epoxy-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Epoxy-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Epoxy ester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Epoxy ester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Epoxy ester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Epoxy ester-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Epoxy ester-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 123: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 132: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 133: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 135: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 145: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 146: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 147: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 148: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Berger Paints India Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 153: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Brillux GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 158: Brillux GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Brillux GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Brillux GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 DAW SE

Exhibit 161: DAW SE - Overview



Exhibit 162: DAW SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: DAW SE - Key offerings

12.11 Diamond Vogel

Exhibit 164: Diamond Vogel - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 165: Diamond Vogel - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 166: Diamond Vogel - Key offerings

12.12 Dunn Edwards Corp.

Exhibit 167: Dunn Edwards Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Dunn Edwards Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Dunn Edwards Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 178: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sika AG

Exhibit 182: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 183: Sika AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Sika AG - Key offerings

12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 185: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 186: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 188: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

