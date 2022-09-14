Water Street Appoints Vice President of Debt Capital Markets

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has appointed Ryan Pavlik as vice president of debt capital markets. Mr. Pavlik is the newest addition to Water Street's team as the firm expands its resources to support its growing group of companies specializing in health care services and technology, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

Ryan Pavlik will support Water Street and its family of health care companies with financing strategies

In his newly created role, Mr. Pavlik will develop and support Water Street's financing strategies for new investment opportunities. He also will collaborate with Water Street's family of health care companies on debt financing initiatives that support acquisitions and other initiatives aimed at advancing their goals for growth. Mr. Pavlik has concentrated on debt financings for broadly syndicated and middle-market companies for the past eight years as vice president at Golub Capital. He began his career in investment banking with PNC Capital Markets.

Max Mishkin , partner, Water Street stated:

"Ryan's specialized knowledge and network of relationships in the lending community will contribute greatly to our partnerships with health care companies. As we pursue new investments and work with leadership teams on strategic acquisitions and initiatives that can benefit from debt financing, Ryan will be an important resource that helps us identify the best lending organizations and loan structures that address each company's unique needs and growth objectives."

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading health care companies on its investments, including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and senior investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

