Water Transport Global Market to Reach $650.21 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Transport Global Market Report 2022: By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water transport market is expected to grow from $507.75 billion in 2021 to $537.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The market is expected to grow to $650.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.



The water transport market consists of sales of water transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide water transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.



The main types in the water transport market are the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes, and inland water transport. The deep-sea transportation mode transports people and goods via sea waterways. The market is also segmented by application into onshore and offshore.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water transport market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global water transport market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Water transportation service companies are increasingly using sensor technologies to enable monitoring of remote locations of ships. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any one of several other environmental phenomena present in the ship. Sensors in remote locations of ships collect data autonomously and relay the data to the control room in real-time. The data captured by the sensor allows shipowners to improve the overall maintenance cycle of visits, including condition monitoring and condition-based monitoring. For instance, NoraSens and Silicon Radar are some of the companies that manufacture sensors for ships.

