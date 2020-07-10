Water Treatment Chemicals Market in Germany, 2020-2025 - Featuring Dow, Nouryon, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Solvay, Lonza, Kurita Water Industries, and Suez

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for water treatment chemicals in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.



The market is moderately consolidated with major players accounting for majority of the market. Some of the major players of the market include Ecolab, Kemira, Kurita, Suez, and Solenis, among others.



Rising ground and surface water pollution is a major driving factor for the market studied. However, the hazardous nature of Hydrazine is restraining the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

Some of the other driving factors of the market include increasing demand from the power and industrial sectors in the country.

Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to offer a major growth opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

Among the end-user industries, power generation accounts for the major market share and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Market Trends



Coagulants & Flocculants to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Flocculants are substances that promote the clumping of destabilized particles, which are obtained after being treated with coagulants; the coagulants neutralize the charge on colloidal particles responsible for keeping them apart.

These agents promote flocculation by causing colloids and other suspended particles to aggregate and drop out of the liquid. Flocculants are used in various water treatment processes in numerous industries such as chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas and power generation among others.

Municipal water treatment forms the largest market for flocculants. The growing water requirement of the country is likely to boost the consumption of coagulants and flocculants used in municipal industry.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, Coagulants and flocculants are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

Power generation industry is currently occupying the major share of the Germany water treatment chemicals market. The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater.

Most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations. Hydropower plants use water directly to generate power. Overall, the electric power generation industry is one of the biggest consumers of water worldwide.

Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others. These impurities can cause significant damage to environment, if not treated properly.

The growing electricity demand is likely to drive the electricity generated in Germany which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors

4.1.2 Rising Ground and Surface Water Pollution

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Coagulants & Flocculants

5.1.2 Biocide & Disinfectant

5.1.3 Defoamer & Defoaming Agent

5.1.4 pH & Adjuster & Softener

5.1.5 Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufcaturing

5.2.4 Municipal

5.2.5 Mining and Mineral Processing

5.2.6 Food & Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp & Paper

5.2.8 Others



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Dow

6.4.2 Nouryon

6.4.3 Ecolab

6.4.4 Solenis

6.4.5 Kemira

6.4.6 Solvay

6.4.7 Lonza

6.4.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.9 Suez



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus Towards Green Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9of7k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

