Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 38,119.46 Million by 2026 - Arizton

The water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.95% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The main factors behind the growth of the market are the technological advancement, growing concerns regarding the detrimental effects of polluted water on the environment and human health, and the colossal quantity of water required by several end-use industries such as food & beverages, agriculture, power, and chemical manufacturing. APAC dominated the global water treatment chemical market and accounted for 42.32% of the share in 2020. The industrial segment is the largest and projected to be the largest end-use segment of the water treatment chemical market. The main reason behind the market growth is the rapid industrialization in emerging economies and the presence of ample number of manufacturing industries such as metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation which require clean water for its operation. Coagulant & flocculant is one of the important chemical types which is widely used to treat wastewater. Coagulants & flocculant are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by chemical type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Segmentation

The advantage of coagulation is that it reduces the time required to settle out suspended solids and is very effective in removing fine particles that are very difficult to remove. Furthermore, it enables the removal of many organic compounds, including some dissolved organic material, which is referred to as Natural Organic Matter (NOM) or Dissolved Organic Carbon (DOC) and iron.

Municipal is the second-largest consumer segment for wastewater treatment chemicals. It is engaged in the process of discharging harmful pollutants from wastewater, thus making it useful for domestic, industries, agriculture, and commercial consumption. The wastewater is primarily discharged from domestic and industries.

A pH adjuster is a chemical that is used to alter the pH or potential hydrogen level, which refers to how much hydrogen is mixed with water. The pH scale is used to measure the level of acidity or alkalinity in the water. The scale ranges from 0-14, where 7 indicates the neutral point, and the normal range of drinking water must lie between 6–8.5.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Chemical type

Coagulants & Flocculants



Biocides & Disinfectant



Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors



Defoamers & Defoaming Agent



pH Adjusters



Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End-User

Industrial



Municipal



Residential



Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Dynamics

Waterborne diseases are caused by a variety of microorganisms spread through contaminated water. Water gets contaminated under poor hygienic and sanitary conditions. Contamination can occur at the source of water supply while passing through broken water pipes or in homes where water is not stored properly. Waterborne diseases are spread through pathogens present in contaminated water used for drinking, cooking, and washing clothes. Every year hundreds of millions of people are infected by waterborne diseases, especially people in developing countries who have no access to clean water. Seven key waterborne diseases include typhoid fever, diarrhea, cholera, giardia, dysentery, E. coli, Hepatitis A, and salmonella. Out of these, diarrhea is the most reported symptom. According to a recent study, diarrhea is the second leading cause of death among children aged under five, causing more childhood deaths than malaria, AIDS, and measles combined.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Expanding Middle-Class Population

Rising Frequency of Water Recycling & Reuse

Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Increasing Use of Water Treatment Equipment

Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Geography

APAC's water treatment chemical will reach USD 16,384.68 million by 2026. The water treatment chemical market in the APAC region is thriving due to the increasing number of end-use industries such as power, chemical, pulp & paper, mining, and oil & gas. All these industries require water for processing or release wastewater as a by-product. So, both input and output water need to be processed through chemical treatment. Furthermore, the growing population, penetration of strong agricultural activities, limited availability of potable water, and growing awareness among people about the ill effects of consuming polluted water has been driving the growth of the market. China, India, and Japan are the among leading countries accounting for the high consumption of water treatment chemicals. China, a manufacturing hub, is among the most polluted countries globally and is ranked among the top country in the world in terms of producing wastewater. In 2019, the country discharged around 75 million cubic meters of urban wastewater. Thus, to control the level of wastewater, the Chinese government has announced RMB 559 bn for wastewater treatment. So, all these factors are driving the demand for wastewater treatment chemicals in APAC.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea

North America

USA



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Netherlands



UK



Belgium

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

ITT Inc.

Solenis

Evonik Industries

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

Angus Chemical Company

Lonza

Michelman Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Albemare Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Kemira

Lanxess

Croda International PLC

Huntsman International

Univar Solutions Inc

Green Water Treatment Solutions

Veolia

Cortec Corporation

Somicon Middle East

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Aries Chemical, Inc

