Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Worth $41.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water treatment chemicals market size is anticipated to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing awareness towards pollution and recycling of wastewater is anticipated to drive the market growth. It is explained as a process engaged in eliminating the contaminants by using various techniques. In the process, the waste or contaminated fluid is treated with chemicals to make it adequate for human consumption.

Key suggestions from the report:

Scale and corrosion inhibitor is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing product segment owing to their ability to inhibit silica polymerization, and lower the chromate levels and corrosion rates

Effluent water treatment is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing application segment due to growing inclusion of chemicals in treating industrial fluids or its safe disposal or reusability in the end-user in the environment

Power is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing end-use segment in relation to increasing attention on alternative energy sources like geothermal energy

Central and South America is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing region on account of low availability of clean water for domestic and industrial purposes

Read 97 page research report with ToC on "Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2030" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-treatment-chemical-market

Growing worldwide consumption along with favorable government regulations for the use of chemicals is estimated to drive the market across the globe. In addition, increasing world population and growth in industrial activities is also projected to fuel the market growth. However, factors like rising prices of chemicals and growing use of chemical free technologies is projected to restrain the industry growth.

The biocides and coagulants and flocculants segments are projected to lead the market in petrochemical manufacturing and sugar and ethanol sector respectively. The increasing demand for flocculants and biocides in these applications is due to the implementation of stringent government regulations to provide quality and hygienic water for human consumption.

Limited supply of water for several industrial applications is propelled to fuel the product demand for use especially in the fertilizers, petrochemical manufacturing and refining sectors. These sectors collectively account major revenue share of the chemicals used for treatment. Recycling, growth of central wastewater treatment unit for SME's, and advanced biological treatment technologies are a few factors contributing to the industry growth.

Europe is one of the prominent consumers of water treatment chemicals owing to large consumption of water for industrial sectors such as sugar and ethanol and petrochemical manufacturing. The most widely used chemicals in Europe comprise of corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, and biocides among others. The Europe market is driven by implementation of high-water quality standards for several industrial applications along with stringent environmental regulations for treatment processes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global water treatment chemicals market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Water Treatment Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Coagulants & Flocculants



Biocide & Disinfectant



Defoamer & Defoaming Agent



pH & Adjuster & Softener



Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor



Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Raw Water Treatment



Water Desalination



Cooling



Boiler



Effluent Water Treatment



Others

Water Treatment Chemicals End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Power



Oil & Gas



Chemical Manufacturing



Mining & Mineral Processing



Municipal



Food & Beverage



Pulp & Paper



Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Indonesia



Central and South America



Brazil





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





Azerbaijan





Uzbekistan





Turkey





Turkmenistan





Iran





Kazakhstan





Georgia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.