Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care Achieves 100% Negative Test Results for COVID-19

"It is very satisfying knowing that all of our hard work and dedication has paid off. We have strived to protect our associates and residents to the best of our abilities and all negative results is wonderful news," says Blake Patterson, Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia .

Patterson notes a number of key factors have played a role in the safety of their community, including strict adherence to safety protocols regarding entry points, handwashing, symptom-screening, and dedication to early testing. The housekeeping staff has played a critical role in sanitizing high-touch areas, while the entire team from culinary to concierge, has quickly and diligently complied with changing regulations.

Patterson also attributes their success to early and consistent education with staff, and the steady communication and support from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living.

"We thank our leadership team at Watercrest Senior Living for their devoted awareness to COVID-19 research," adds Patterson, "Watercrest's guidelines and policies have helped make our jobs easier at the community level. We are lucky to have an executive team who truly cares for our associates and residents."

The family members of residents at Market Street Columbia have expressed their appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team has helped ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

One resident's family member wrote, "I rest well at night knowing Mom is in good hands. Thank you for your efforts in keeping everyone safe and healthy."

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina. The neighboring area offers vibrant entertainment, dining, and a culturally rich heritage complete with historic sites and architectural beauty. For community information, call 803-771-7500.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

