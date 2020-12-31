­Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates the Holiday Season through Community Outreach

"Our community of residents and associates is like a family," says Yvette Pearson, Community Relations Director of Watercrest Columbia . "We recognize that this year was particularly hard for many citizens of our town and we were thankful to join together and lend a helping hand. Our residents appreciate the opportunity to give back and interact within the local community."

The festive event offered pictures with Santa Claus, a hot cocoa bar, craft vendors, and a drive-through food drop-off with cookies and milk for participants. As part of their "Common Unity" initiative, the Watercrest Columbia team is committed to positively influencing the needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

"During this challenging year we have had to grow amongst ourselves and reach deep within, but with quality leadership, strategic collaboration and striving to be the beacon of quality senior living, we not only survived, we progressed towards our common goal, making the lives of our residents the best they can be," says Blake Patterson, Executive Director of Watercrest Columbia. "Moving into 2021, we are excited to continue our vision of serving others and making each day better than the day before."

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. For community information, call 803-771-7500.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

