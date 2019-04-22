Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Accepting Reservations

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office to discover the difference in care, amenities and lifestyle offered at Watercrest Columbia. The office is located at 4304 Hardscrabble Road, just north of Clemson Road, and next to CVS. To schedule an appointment, contact Joy Patterson, Executive Director, at 803-771-7500 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the Columbia community," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "As part of our common unity initiatives, Watercrest is passionate about cultivating partnerships which create job growth and strengthening relationships amongst all generations in this flourishing community."

Watercrest Columbia will be a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia will include a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Centrally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is currently under construction by Shiel Sexton, and scheduled to welcome residents this summer.

Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development. Their second project, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction in Winter Park, FL and scheduled to welcome residents in late 2019.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.titan-development.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group