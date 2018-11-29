Watercrest Lake Nona Celebrates the Bountiful Blessings of Thanksgiving

At Watercrest Lake Nona, Executive Chef Jerri McElwee and her talented culinary team delivered a full course meal complete with glazed pineapple ham, roasted turkey, savory stuffing and a mouth-watering array of sweet potatoes, green beans and buttery soft rolls. Following the exceptional meal, guests couldn't resist sampling the classic pumpkin pie, carrot cake and warm apple cobbler.

"Our residents and families were so thankful for the outstanding preparation and attention to detail," says Dana Ryder, Watercrest's Senior Executive Director. "It is a blessing to bring families together each and every day to celebrate memories and honor traditions."

Watercrest Lake Nona recently celebrated its third anniversary as the inaugural Watercrest senior living community developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training.

Watercrest Lake Nona offers 56 assisted living and 24 memory care residences with premium accommodations, resort-like amenities, and exceptional care, all nestled in the 7,000-acre master-designed community of Lake Nona, Florida. Lake Nona is a city recognized by CBS News and The Wall Street Journal as one of the nation's leading wellness communities and Watercrest Senior Living Group is part of the mission to optimize healthy living in the Lake Nona community.

Watercrest Lake Nona boasts an exquisite design with signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, fireplace, salon & spa, and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque views. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining poolside, bistro-style or in the chef's private dining room.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization.

The Watercrest brand is now widely recognized in the industry for their luxury aesthetic, world-class care and innovative programming. Watercrest recently celebrated their fourteenth senior living community groundbreaking in the southeast in just four years, a significant achievement in the competitive senior living development market.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

