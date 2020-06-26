Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates HealthCare Heroes

Amongst ever-changing guidelines, the Watercrest Naples team has instilled stringent safety measures and remained diligent in implementing protocols in each and every area of their community. Thanks to their dedication, the entire team of associates and residents, 99 people in total, tested negative for COVID-19 last month. The community has scheduled regular testing and will continue to do so while COVID-19 continues to impact our nation.

"As state regulations have been changing daily, our staff has performed tremendously and taken the direction given to them without fail," says Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director of Watercrest Naples. "I am so proud of each and every team member; heroes really do work here!"

The community recently celebrated with a Heroes Appreciation Week and Parade, safely engaging the residents while recognizing the staff and community-wide partners of Watercrest Naples. The week began with signs of appreciation posted throughout the community, several ice cream social-ly distanced events, and a gigantic 'Heroes Work Here' sign at the front entrance.

On the day of the parade, the North Naples Fire Department, the Collier County Sherriff's Department, and dozens of family members lined up in their decorated vehicles to cruise past the community, waving to staff and residents lined up along the sidewalks.

"It was a sunny and super day for our residents, associates and community partners," adds Executive Director Osterweil. "I want to personally thank each team member for their daily commitment in celebrating one another and our dedication to serving seniors."

Osterweil attributes their community success to early and consistent education with staff, and the steady communication and support from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living. Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Naples is ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, just minutes from sandy white beaches, casually elegant shopping, and multiple entertainment, dining and cultural venues.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

