Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care Achieves 100% Negative Test Results for COVID-19

"We are truly working with the most amazing heroes and caring for our most vulnerable population," says Leisa Cawthon, Executive Director of Watercrest Newnan . "We love what we do and will continue the vigilance to protect our residents!"

Executive Director Cawthon notes several key factors played a role in maintaining a healthy community. Their concierge has acted as the first line of defense, diligently screening and following entrance protocols, while the entire staff has strictly adhered to protective equipment and sanitization requirements.

Cawthon also attributes the successful results to early and consistent education with staff, and the steady communication and guidance from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living who provided the necessary tools to support the community through ever-changing guidelines.

"We are extremely proud of our Watercrest team and their commitment to putting our residents first to ensure their health and safety," says Angela Bowden, Regional Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "As an organization, we will continue our emphasis on knowledge and communication, utilizing expert guidance and effectively implementing those guidelines to continue protecting our residents, associates, and families."

The family members of residents at Watercrest Newnan have expressed their appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team has helped ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

Watercrest Newnan is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The newly built community is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact Leisa Cawthon at 770-637-2207.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

