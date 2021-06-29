Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care Supports the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day Initiative

The event attracted community members supporting the fundraising for the Alzheimer's Association, enjoying the line-up of classic automobiles, and honoring their loved ones on Father's Day weekend. Car enthusiasts admired the variety of automobiles, while kids and grownups alike lined up for a treat from the TCBY vintage food truck.

"After a difficult year which affected our entire nation, we are touched by the collaboration of our Watercrest team and the surrounding community to support the Alzheimer's Association in their heroic efforts to eliminate Alzheimer's disease," says Noel Fortner, Community Programming Director of Watercrest Newnan. "We are grateful to implement our Common Unity initiatives to better our community and those who are a part of it."

At Watercrest, Common Unity initiatives inspire a sense of community at each location, while fulfilling needs in their hometowns and supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways. As part of a themed series of Common Unity initiatives, residents and associates spent months in fundraising and preparation for their events on 'The Longest Day.'

Watercrest Newnan is a 92,000 square-foot, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact the community at 770-637-2207.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, including unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

