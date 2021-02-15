Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Founders Club Residents

Prospective residents who are the first to secure reservations at a Watercrest senior living community are welcomed into the exclusive Watercrest Founders Club. The Founders Club provides residents with a two-year rental rate lock and choice of a Spa or Vineyard package offering complimentary products and services on a continued basis.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a 107-unit, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"It is with great pride that we officially open the doors of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach and welcome our residents and associates to their exceptional new home," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We appreciate the dedication of our team members who brought this project to fruition, and thank The St. Joe Company for their continued trust, partnership, and collaboration on this exciting project."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The 92,000 square foot luxury senior living community is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-660-7130.

"Receiving AHCA licensure and beginning to welcome residents are great milestones for this facility," said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for The St. Joe Company. "In partnership with Watercrest Senior Living Group we have spent the last couple of years planning and building this facility and we are very excited to welcome the first Founders Club residents."

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information can be found at www.joe.com. Information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

