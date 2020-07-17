Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Now Accepting Reservations

"Watercrest Sarasota will provide seniors the highest quality of care, service and amenities in a spectacular environment which parallels the beauty and aesthetics of Sarasota," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Ideally located at 4100 University Parkway, Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product, offering 72 independent living, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We look forward to offering our residents an unparalleled experience in our Watercrest community, while cultivating long-lasting relationships with families, associates and business partners to create a positive impact in the local community," says Collin Baranick, Executive Director of Watercrest Sarasota.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offers unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed its founding residents earlier this year in Naples, FL.

For community information, virtual tours or to place your reservation at Watercrest Sarasota, please contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at 941-979-1396 or [email protected].

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com/

