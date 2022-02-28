Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community Showcases Ingenuity in Design and Amenities for Seniors

"Watercrest Sarasota was purposefully designed to fulfill the individualized preferences of seniors entering the best years of their lives," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "A designated play space for your grandchildren, a lush and peaceful yoga yard, an open market for individuals on the go, these are just a few elements we believe our seniors value and desire."

Watercrest Sarasota is a luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. Featuring exquisite spaces to socialize and engage, the relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere of Watercrest Sarasota inspires enthusiasm amongst residents and guests alike.

Situated in the heart of the community with adjacent lounge seating nearby, the Watercrest Sarasota Grab & Go Market provides residents with the independence to select food and beverage items at their leisure. This unique venue allows freedom from allotted dining times while accommodating the busy lifestyles of many residents partaking in daily recreation and social activities.

For those seeking a more traditional dining experience, the aptly named 'W Room' boasts eye-catching architectural details including a double-sided glass wine display showcasing Watercrest's private label wines, a dual-sided linear fireplace nestled between inviting living and dining spaces, and the comfortably classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar with adjacent piano lounge. Each space is purposefully designed to meet the individualized needs of residents and their guests.

Some of the resident's tiniest guests are delighted to find a children's play space designed specifically for youth, with vivid primary colors, safe and durable furnishings, and engaging sensory activities.

"Children bring an energy and innocence that is uplifting. Our Watercrest Creative Kids Center provides a unique and inviting space for residents to entertain even their youngest visitors," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Recreation is not limited to the children's spaces, as Watercrest Sarasota promotes healthy aging through their signature wellness and life-enrichment offerings. On a daily basis, residents are utilizing the state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style heated spa pool, adjacent outdoor yoga yard and meditation garden, as well as the restorative, personalized treatments offered at Spa W.

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The community offers residents an exceptional living experience which includes luxurious living accommodations, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, grand balconies, multiple dining venues and signature culinary offerings. Watercrest Sarasota is ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida. For information, contact the community at 941-979-1396.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

