Watercrest Senior Living Group Achieves 4-Time Certification as a Great Place to Work®

"Achieving four consecutive years of certification as a Great Place to Work exemplifies our belief that a company's real value is in its people," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We strive to be the best-in-class senior living provider by fostering a culture where our team members are appreciated for their unique contributions and encouraged to develop their God-given talents."

Prior to hiring, Watercrest deploys a rigorous behavioral based interview process to discover how candidates' values align with the Watercrest mission and vision. Selected candidates proudly display their core value on their name badge, honoring a call to serve seniors. Watercrest celebrates what brings the team together, the personal gifts of each individual, and the good works ahead.

Great workplaces are defined by employees' levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by factors such as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level within the organization.

"We focus on hiring for character and consistently developing each associate's competencies," says Whitney Lane, Executive Vice President of Watercrest. "By providing a strong foundation of leadership, training and trust, we encourage our associates to excel and to support the growth of their fellow associates, which in turn means an exceptional experience for our residents."

The Great Place to Work independent research and consulting firm evaluated multiple elements of team members' experience on the job. Positive feedback from associates included responses such as this, "The most unique thing about this company is the amount of love for the residents. I am surrounded by amazing co-workers who look at every resident as family. That is exactly what I was looking for in a job. A place to call home."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our fathers and mothers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For additional information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

