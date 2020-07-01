Watercrest Senior Living Group and Partners Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

"Our partnership with both Corecam and Peninsula offers an unparalleled opportunity to develop an exquisite senior living community in a breathtaking setting," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest Myrtle Beach will offer seniors a diverse and enriching lifestyle in a spectacular beachside community."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Watercrest on another project, which reaffirms our confidence in their team, operational excellence and strong competence to provide high quality care for our seniors," says Maximilian Hönigsmann, Managing Partner of Corecam Capital Partners. "We look forward to the development of Watercrest Myrtle Beach and our future partnerships with Watercrest."

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, Watercrest Myrtle Beach is nestled amongst miles of uninterrupted shoreline and championship golf courses in a beautiful coastal community. With a significant retirement population already enjoying life along its shores, the area offers award-winning medical centers alongside diverse retail, dining, arts and entertainment.

"Watercrest not only develops beautiful buildings, but serves with the highest levels of culture, training and engagement," says Juan Fernando Valdivieso, Managing Director of Peninsula U.S. Real Estate. "We are honored to partner in the development of Watercrest Myrtle Beach in offering seniors the highest quality of senior living."

Peninsula U.S. Real Estate is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. Peninsula U.S. provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

Corecam Capital Partners is the direct investments arm of the Corecam Investment Group, an independent and partner-owned Family Office for global entrepreneurs and their families. Founded in 2009, the group has around 50 employees in Singapore and Zurich. Corecam Capital Partners provides investors with access to regular dealflow of privately sourced and inhouse structured investments through its direct investment platform. The investment focus lies in Real Estate, Private Equity and Private Lending.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

