Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Kerry Thurston Vice President of Operations

As vice president of operations for Watercrest, Thurston aims to maximize performance by leveraging team strengths to achieve extraordinary results. In her most recent role, Thurston served as vice president of strategic operations for Senior Lifestyle Corporation. Utilizing her background in the senior living investment sector, she successfully drove strategic repositionings and effectively oversaw a complex portfolio of senior living communities.

"Kerry brings a multi-faceted industry perspective and a drive to overcome complexities, cultivate talent and challenge the status quo," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "With transparency and ingenuity, she is specially equipped to strengthen our cohesive team and tremendously impact the growth of our organization."

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities with exceptional amenities and world-class care.

"I strive to be a resourceful and solution-minded leader, to excel at service delivery and to create a collaborative environment where each and every individual contributes to our growth and achievements," says Kerry Thurston, vice president of operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "I am drawn to the Watercrest philosophy that our collective core values determine our collective success; providing the right tools and cultivating an environment that encourages success are the keys to helping people realize their true potential."

Thurston will drive operational efficiencies, financial performance and standards of excellence for the multiple brands of senior living communities developed, owned, and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Watercrest recently celebrated their fourteenth senior living community groundbreaking in just four years, a significant achievement in the competitive senior living development market.

"Kerry is driven to excel in every aspect from exceptional care and mentorship to revenue growth and profitability," says Joan Williams, principal and CFO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Her versatility and proficiency are a significant addition to our leadership team."

Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day. They are recognized for their achievements and empowered to share their vast experience with their peers. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

