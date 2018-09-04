Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates Esteemed Certification as a Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics such as revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

"At Watercrest Senior Living Group, our mission is not merely a statement on the wall, but a concerted effort by every associate at every level to model the principles we live by as we serve seniors with exceptional care," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are honored to be certified as a Great Place to Work as it demonstrates our associates trust, pride and enjoyment as contributors to the success of our Watercrest vision."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in Vero Beach, Florida in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our fathers and mothers and develop the growth of servant leaders. Watercrest associates act as faithful stewards and model servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as "Common Unity" initiatives.

Great workplaces are defined by employees' levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by additional factors unlocking the full competitive power of their organizations' cultures. Great Place to Work® identifies these factors as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level within the organization.

"We are immensely grateful for our dedicated associates and to foster their growth and happiness, we implement specialized training, Common Unity programs, and unique events which celebrate our associates' talents and provide unique experiences," says Kelly Hazlett, director of human resources for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

To be awarded certification, the Great Place to Work independent research and consulting firm evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. The responses include employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For additional information, visit www.watercrestslg.com or https://www.greatplacetowork.com/.

