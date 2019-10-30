Watercrest Senior Living Group Launches Live Exhilarated™ Program at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

Watercrest Senior Living, owner and operator of Market Street, has a unique approach to healthy aging, focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the Live Exhilarated™ program framework which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Market Street East Lake, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Personal wholeness is more than a feeling; it's the active pursuit of a thrilling life," says Dementia Care Specialist, Hollie Kemp, CDP CADDCT. "Live Exhilarated™ facets are the key to extraordinary engagement programs which challenge leaders to excel for the benefit of seniors."

At Market Street East Lake, the Live Exhilarated™ program launched with an Oktoberfest celebration featuring authentic German food and the Deutschmeister Blas Band playing familiar tunes. The community chose to Get Connected with German culture to honor the traditions of a fellow resident from Germany.

To Get Curious, residents explored scientific outcomes with a delightful pumpkin volcano experiment; while many chose to Get Social at 'An Evening in Paris' embracing festive attire, French cuisine, music and a fun photo opportunity.

'I Love Lucy Day!' welcomed laughs and nostalgia as residents chose to Be Uplifted with a series of activities celebrating the beloved Lucy character. Residents viewed the documentary of Lucille Ball's life and were greeted with enthusiastic hugs from program specialist Stephanie, dressed as Lucy. "Lucy" took everyone out for a ride, hosted "Lucy-style" chocolate candy making and ended the evening watching memorable episodes of the hit show.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art senior living community near Tampa, exceptionally designed for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. For information, call 727-202-9314.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

