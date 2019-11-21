Watercrest Senior Living Group Launches Live Exhilarated™ Program at Palm Bay Memory Care

Watercrest Senior Living, operator of Palm Bay Memory Care, takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for the Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. The program recently launched at Palm Bay Memory Care, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

This fall, the residents jumped at the chance to Be Adventurous, visiting the pumpkin patch and enjoying an authentic hayride, a first for many. Thanks to a group of male residents eager to Get Creative, the community was also festively decorated with large, wooden pallets hand-painted to resemble a ghost, a pumpkin and Frankenstein.

Opportunities to Be Social and Be Curious included an Oktoberfest beer tasting party and a celebration of National Pickle Day! Residents delighted in sampling dill pickle chips, pickle popsicles, sweet and deep-fried pickles, and playing a lighthearted game of 'Pin the Lips on the Pickle."

On a regular basis, residents choose to Be Uplifted with frequent visits from Pastor Dave, the Space Coast Therapy Dogs, and the homeschool students of St. Sebastian whose visits bring smiles and good cheer. To Get Active in a fun and creative way, residents participate in the Yomenco program using maracas to move to the beat of Latin music utilizing movement and breathing exercises.

To Get Connected, residents spend time with the kind and compassionate honor students of Pineapple Cove Classical Academy, and also enjoy delivering treats and heating pads to their furry friends at the South Brevard Animal Shelter.

Palm Bay Memory Care features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations, upscale amenities, state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. For information, contact Michele Lyon at 321-574-6290.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

