Watercrest Senior Living Group Launches Live Exhilarated™ Program at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Senior Living, owner and operator of Pelican Landing, takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for the Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Pelican Landing, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Personal wholeness is more than a feeling; it's the active pursuit of a thrilling life," says Dementia Care Specialist, Hollie Kemp, CDP CADDCT. "Live Exhilarated™ facets are the key to extraordinary engagement programs which challenge leaders to excel for the benefit of seniors."

At Pelican Landing, the team launched their Live Exhilarated™ program with a 'Goodbye Summer' party encouraging residents to Be Social and enjoy festive music, food, mini-golf and dancing. On Grandparents Day, residents would Get Connected decorating picture frames to fill with photos of their own grandchildren, sent in by family members.

The Live Exhilarated™ program emphasizes specialty programs with a variety of options occurring multiple times per day, giving residents the opportunity to explore their interests in conjunction with the seven facets of wholeness. For Halloween, residents could Be Creative and tie-dye t-shirts to wear for a special community trick-or-treating event. And during November's 'Attitude of Gratitude' project, resident's hand-painted gratitude rocks and chose to Be Adventurous on a trip to hide the inspirational rocks for others to find and enjoy.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Pelican Landing was voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' in the 2019 Hometown News Reader's Choice Awards. For information, call 772-581-0366.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.thepelicanlanding.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

