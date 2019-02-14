Watercrest Senior Living Group partners with Sagely for advanced technology tools optimizing wellness for seniors

Sagely is a leading provider of technology tools, marrying the power of software, data, and the human element to empower caregivers, elders and their families to improve the well-being of seniors. The Sagely Efficiency program and Enterprise features will now be implemented in Watercrest senior living communities throughout the southeast. These tools measure and provide understanding of resident engagement, which improves the effectiveness of wellness programs and each resident's journey to well-being.

"We are excited to bring Watercrest tools to help optimize their programs and are very much looking forward to growing together," says Nicole Schroeter, senior director of business development for Sagely.

Watercrest Vice-President of Dementia Services and Programming, Hollie Kemp, is a nationally acclaimed, award-winning memory care programmer who has firsthand experience with Sagely's innovative tools and tracking systems. Kemp praises the Sagely system for providing critical resident wellness data, enhancing multi-level communication, and improving team efficiency.

Utilizing features such as the Family App, Sagely Prints, and Sagely TV Signage, strengthens family engagement and connections, improving the quality of life for residents. Engagement directors can streamline their workflows, save numerous hours on administrative functions, and spend more meaningful time with residents.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Sagely, a company who shares a similar vision and goals of service to older adults. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to improve our service and align with other industry leaders," says Hollie Kemp, vice president of dementia services and programming for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed, Market Street Memory Care Residences, offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders, acting as faithful stewards and inspiring a sense of community through their Common Unity initiatives. For information visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

