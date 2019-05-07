Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Operational Leadership Welcoming Angela Bowden as Regional Director of Operations

With over 20 years of experience in senior living, Bowden most recently served as area director of an assisted living organization where she oversaw multiple communities and excelled in training, auditing and supporting individual and community-wide goals. She finds that partnering with executive directors and their teams is of utmost importance in serving residents and developing successful communities.

"Angela is focused, detail-oriented, and highly intuitive," praises Whitney Lane, senior vice president of operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Angela quickly identifies individual's strengths and embraces opportunities to coach them to their highest abilities."

Throughout her career, Bowden has served in advanced leadership roles in multiple sectors of senior living, honing her skills in sales and marketing, management, individual and regional operations.

Having served multiple senior living organizations, Bowden recognizes how Watercrest is unique in the senior living industry. In her new role, she will strengthen community-wide knowledge of Watercrest's differentiating factors to support continued census growth and advance employee recruitment and retention.

"As part of the Watercrest family, I aim to be a leader who partners, praises and supports with a vision," says Angela Bowden, regional director of operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "I strive daily to recognize talents and abilities in others and assist them in meeting and exceeding their goals."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed, Market Street Memory Care Residences, offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day. They are recognized for their achievements and empowered to share their vast experience with their peers. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

