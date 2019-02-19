Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Sales Leadership Welcoming Laurie Venden as Sales Specialist

Venden most recently served a premier assisted living and memory care community where she maintained a nearly perfect 100% census for nearly eight years in a highly competitive market. She is widely acclaimed in the senior living industry, having received several awards for Sales Director of the Year, earning the role of mentor for multiple communities, and achieving identification as a Yardi specialist.

"Laurie's level of professionalism, commitment, and expertise are beyond simply commendable; she is defined by an extraordinary set of values that mirror those that Watercrest holds dear," says Rose Pietras, vice president of sales and marketing for Watercrest Senior Living Group. " We are blessed to have her join our family!"

In her new role, Venden is focused on increasing profitability and quantifiable results while mentoring her team with a commitment to dedication, respect and communication.

"My focus is always on doing what is best for our residents and families," says Laurie Venden, sales specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "I attribute my success in this industry to continuously learning, realizing the importance of networking and relationships, being supportive to my team, and passionately serving the needs of our seniors and families."

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences which honor seniors and promote a diverse, enriching lifestyle.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

