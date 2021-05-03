Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Award-Winning Industry Leader Michael Marlow as Vice President of Sales Education

Marlow brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience in senior living sales and marketing, including the training, management, tracking and launch of successful strategic sales programs across national markets. Marlow has achieved significant success in many of the industry's leading organizations, having most recently served as National Sales Engagement Manager for the industry's second-largest provider of senior living rental communities.

"Michael not only brings a wealth of industry-specific knowledge, but he also possesses a magnetism and inspirational leadership style which aligns with our Watercrest culture of servant leadership," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to Michael impacting the cohesion of our Watercrest brand through strategic sales training focused on our mission, 'to welcome, to care, to serve.'"

Marlow is highly esteemed in the senior living industry as a published author, and national and international speaker in multiple venues, including Leading Age sessions, state affiliates of Argentum, and national health care conferences. The online version of Michael's sales training program was awarded the Assisted Living Federation of America's "Best of the Best" award in 2012.

"I could not be more excited to join the Watercrest family of servant leaders," says Marlow. "Their commitment to service goes all the way back to their beginning focus on honoring mothers and fathers. My hope is that I can add to that well established commitment so that eventually, we can serve more mothers and fathers along with their family members."

For four consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living Group has been awarded official certification as a Great Place to Work®, evaluating over 650 employee surveys from over a dozen Watercrest locations in the southeast. With significant expansion throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities with exceptional amenities and world-class care.

