Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Collin Baranick as Executive Director of Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community

Baranick entered the senior living industry in 2010 as care manager on the nursing floor of a large senior living provider. His experience working long nights on third shift instilled his commitment to developing the front-line staff, as he recognized their critical impact to the success of the community. Thereafter, Baranick transitioned to a Wellness Director role where he improved community culture, staff training, and quality assurance, while delivering exceptional customer service to residents and families.

"Collin is a valuable asset to our team, not only as an intelligent and tenacious self-starter, but also in the kind and genuine way in which he cares for seniors," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations.

Baranick most recently served as an Executive Director, opening two senior living communities from ground up, in South Carolina and Florida. From this experience, Baranick brings his industry knowledge and first-hand expertise of the construction phasing, associate staffing, and coordination necessary to ensure smooth and successful grand openings for new residents and staff.

"It's invigorating to build a team and instill a positive, team-centered culture here at Watercrest, where all associates are challenged to bring value and collaboration to fulfill the company's vision and goals," says Baranick, Executive Director of Watercrest Sarasota. "We look forward to welcoming residents to our brand-new community as they build relationships and take ownership of their new home while experiencing the best of the best here at Watercrest Sarasota.

Ideally located at 4100 University Parkway, Watercrest Sarasota will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 72 independent living, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offers unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed its founding residents earlier this year in Naples, FL.

Founded in 1916 and based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years, including 17 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver and Naples markets, with five more under development.

United Properties provides market expertise for ground-up development, redevelopment and acquisitions of value-add and stable investments. The company invests in and develops office, industrial, retail, mixed-use and senior housing properties. For information, visit www.uproperties.com.

For community information, virtual tours or to place your reservation at Watercrest Sarasota, please contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at 941-979-1396 or 941-259-8971, or email [email protected].

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

