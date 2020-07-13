Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes MaryAnn Howell as Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

Howell brings over ten years of successful senior living experience, having most recently achieved award-winning performance with high census and strong financial results during an eight-year tenure with another senior living provider. As a decisive and effective leader, Howell excels in driving performance, building lasting partnerships, and promoting leadership qualities in her team.

"MaryAnn joins our Watercrest team with a reputable background in financials and census; and the exceptional ability to build cohesive teams with love and respect," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations. "MaryAnn is passionate about providing the highest levels of resident care while striving for excellence in all that she does. Her servant heart shines through as she models servant leadership for her team members, families and residents."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offers unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Watercrest family as their culture aligns with my passion for building teams of integrity and confidence," adds Executive Director Howell. "Servant leadership builds a strong culture of respect, trust, and loyalty, which translates to a focus on what really matters: our residents, families, and associates here at Watercrest Winter Park."

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park continues to follow CDC and AHCA guidelines regarding COVID-19. While ensuring the health and safety of residents and associates, the Watercrest Winter Park team is providing virtual tours and working diligently to ensure residents stay connected with family and friends through the power of technology. For more information on Watercrest Winter Park, please contact MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director at 321-304-4898.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

