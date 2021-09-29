Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Hosts Wholeness Expo Celebrating Healthy Aging

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Throughout the day, Executive Chef Brian prepared recipes from the Watercrest Aprons & Appetizers recipe book, a signature small-plates program designed to maximize nutrition and ignite unique passions for foods. Resident Lifestyle Director, Michelle led a stretching demonstration utilizing Spiro100, the 'Netflix of Active Aging' which streams innovative wellness programs for seniors. She also demonstrated the IN2L software platform designed to engage individuals with dementia and allow people of all abilities to utilize technology without frustration.

Community partner Sobe Therapy educated the group on physical and occupational therapies, Nurses Professional provided information surrounding the flu shot and Covid concerns, while Keiser University students served egg muffins, performed handgrip strength tests, and presented on foods linked to better brainpower.

Thanks to Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, residents are engaging in diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The signature program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West features 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style services, exquisite design and breathtaking lakeside views. For information, contact Diann McDonough at 772-877-2596.

