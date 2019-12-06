Watercrest St. Lucie West Promotes Common Unity by Giving Thanks

The 'Giving Thanks' initiative encourages residents and associates to engage, interact, and creatively express their appreciation to members of their community.

Watercrest St. Lucie West kicked off the initiative with a Veteran's Day recognition event, respectfully honoring all military veterans and their spouses who served in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans were presented with certificates and commemorative pins in honor of their service and patriotism.

Inside the community, residents created a 'Thankful Tree,' writing everything they feel thankful for, and also expressing their gratitude to the staff with a huge 'Wall of Appreciation' which covered an entire wall inside the associate lounge.

Residents, family and friends gathered together for a festive Thanksgiving celebration, gave special thanks to their dedicated team of volunteers, and united in collecting food for the Office of Aging.

The Watercrest St. Lucie West staff stepped up for a 'Watercrest Cares Clean-Up Day,' adopting a one mile stretch of highway in front of their building to preserve the beauty and cleanliness of their community.

"It is truly rewarding for our associates and our residents to participate in giving and engage in expressions of gratitude, all which contribute to the betterment of our community and our hometown," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest associates act as faithful stewards and model servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as Common Unity initiatives. By driving Common Unity initiatives, Watercrest is committed to positively influencing the needs of our hometowns and keeping our seniors connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a 128-unit, luxury senior living community offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views. For information about Watercrest St. Lucie West, call 772-877-2596.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

