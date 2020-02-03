Watercrest Welcomes Joy Patterson as Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care

Patterson joined Watercrest Senior Living Group in early 2019, successfully leading the pre-operational management of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care, before transitioning to her new position as executive director of Watercrest Fort Mill. Patterson's healthcare career began as a senior living marketing director where her love for seniors and the industry flourished. After achieving her nursing home administrators license and residential care facility license, she excelled in a regional role providing leadership and implementing strategic growth for multiple senior living communities.

"I feel God has surely blessed me in joining the Watercrest family," says Joy Patterson, executive director of Watercrest Fort Mill. "I am deeply moved seeing the love, care and happiness in our communities, and I look forward to serving the residents, families, and associates of Fort Mill-Indian Land with excellence."

Watercrest Fort Mill will offer 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of Watercrest Fort Mill includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Fort Mill is ideally situated at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. It is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. Their first project, Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care is recently celebrated their grand opening in Newnan, Georgia.

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.waypointresidential.com.

The Watercrest Fort Mill Sales Office is located at 4184 Doby's Bridge Road, Suite 102, across from Indian Land Elementary School. Visit the office from 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday or contact Executive Director, Joy Patterson at 803-590-7005, for more information.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

