Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care: 100% COVID-Free

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, the team at Watercrest Winter Park has instilled strict measures to ensure the health and safety of residents, associates and necessary visitors. Amidst the busyness of hiring and training new staff, finalizing construction and licensing approvals, and excitedly welcoming founding residents to their new home, the staff has remained diligent with changing regulations and protocols.

Watercrest Winter Park recently received negative COVID-19 test results for the entirety of their staff and new residents. The team will continue to test each new resident prior to move-in; and continue testing staff members every 14 days to ensure the continued health and safety of everyone involved.

"Working alongside our community teams, I've had the opportunity to witness firsthand the calm, measured, and levelheaded approach each associate takes in caring for residents and addressing concerns from family members," says MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "Each team member from wellness to maintenance, has channeled their commitment to serving seniors into an unrelenting dedication to keeping them safe, while never losing sight of the need for warmth, support, and friendship."

Executive Director Howell attributes her team's success to their emphasis on knowledge and communication. Utilizing the expert guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Agency for Health Care Administration, and the World Health Organization, the Winter Park team stays focused on their mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Staying connected with their leadership team at Watercrest Senior Living and connecting with experts across various levels of healthcare, Howell remains confident that their team is taking all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of residents and team members.

Watercrest Winter Park is serving as a leader for infection control amongst fellow peers, and engaging in discussions with local, state and federal health officials regarding updated regulations and best practices.

The family members of residents at Watercrest Winter Park have expressed their appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team has helped ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

"It has been humbling to see expressions of gratitude, encouragement, and appreciation from families," adds Executive Director Howell. "Watercrest Winter Park team members are on the front lines in the face of challenging times, and we are proud to say that they are the true unsung heroes."

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For community information, call 321-304-4898.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

