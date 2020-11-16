Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Honors United States Military Veterans

In partnership with Vitas Healthcare and Towers Home Health, Watercrest Winter Park hosted a ceremony of honor recognizing veterans with service coins, salute certificates, and patriotic lapel ribbons. Spouses of veterans were also celebrated with hand-crafted poppy flower broches and fresh flower bouquets, while Charles Madge, veteran and resident of Watercrest Winter Park served as guest speaker of the event.

Each year, Watercrest Senior Living Group recognizes military veterans and their spouses, honoring their service and sacrifice to our country. These purposeful events are an element of Watercrest's signature programming, such as the Personal Life Silhouettes program.

"Our Veteran's Day ceremony is significant in honoring resident veterans and their spouses for their service," says MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "Additionally, the presence of symbolic images, nostalgic photographs and significant musical pieces trigger special memories and encourage conversation and story-telling between friends and family."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

For information about Watercrest Winter Park, contact the community at 321-304-4898.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

