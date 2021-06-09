Waterdrop Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 17, 2021
Jun 09, 2021, 07:15 ET
BEIJING, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on June 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-580-81995
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-206115
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Elite Entry Number:
|
8371404 #
Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.
A telephone replay will be accessible through June 24, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
1- 877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Access Code:
|
10157332 #
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.
For investor inquiries, please contact
Waterdrop Inc.
Xiaojiao CUI
[email protected]
Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-1380-111-0739
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.
