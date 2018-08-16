Waterfront Development announces continued housing growth with National Homebuilders coming to Cedar Point

We are proud of the major contribution Cedar Point makes to the Lake Livingston area with our luxury waterfront homes built by Vacation Home Builders, and smaller homes by American Dream Homes.

Now Wade Jurney brings their affordable housing experience to our community. "This balanced approach will provide affordable housing, local jobs, and additional tax revenue," says Von Schmidt. Research shows major employers rank affordable housing for its employees, along with good schools and transportation, as crucial when considering relocating or expanding operations.

"The Meadows of Cedar Point has been very successful; however, we are unable to meet the growing demand, and with this dynamic partnership of Wade Jurney and Century we foresee several hundred new homes being built in Cedar Point," says Von Schmidt.

John Zunker, president of Wade Jurney Texas, is rapidly expanding into Texas with divisions being established in multiple cities. They offer Texans a lot of home for the money due to national buying power and efficient building processes, allowing folks to experience home ownership often for the first time at less than the cost of renting. "This makes their homes--and Cedar Point with its modern services and relaxed lifestyle--a very attractive product for young families and those moving into retirement," says Von Schmidt.

Local Realtor Waynea Sheffield from A Action Realty feels that Polk County has a shortage of new affordable homes. "It's good that Wade Jurney is coming and I'm sure our local realtors will enjoy having the new inventory to offer clients who are looking in this price range," says Sheffield.

Most economists agree that home ownership is crucial to developing long-term financial stability and with the amenities offered by Cedar Point--a gated community directly on Lake Livingston, Texas's largest lake--and being only an hour north of Houston, property values should continue to rise for these buyers.

