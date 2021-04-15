WaterFurnace introduces Versatec XL

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace Commercial Solutions, the leading manufacturer of ground source and water source heat pumps, is releasing a new series to their commercial product line. The Versatec XL is their latest mid-tier offering. It combines high performance with a variety of in-demand features at a competitive value. And it does all of that in one of the smallest cabinets around.

The dramatically reduced footprint of the units is one of the most significant benefits of the Versatec XL product. It showcases the ingenuity of WaterFurnace's designers and engineers, who were able to incorporate a host of new technology into a cabinet size significantly smaller than industry standards. For example, compared to previous WaterFurnace models, the length of the 12-15 ton vertical shrunk by 48%. Changing that one dimension saves ten square feet of units in the mechanical room. The 20-30 ton units are take-apart cabinets so, just like the lower tonnage models, they can easily fit through standard doors and onto freight elevators.

"Versatec XL's small footprint makes it one of the most adaptable units for both new construction and retrofit projects, while Aurora Controls offers precise monitoring and information to ensure maximum performance. The Versatec XL is an innovatively engineered and technologically advanced option within the mid-tier water source heat pump market," Tim Hammond, Senior Director of Engineering for Commercial Solutions, said.

Inside, Versatec XL boasts a backward curve plenum fan and a brushless DC electric motor. These components offer greater efficiency, easier maintenance and better reliability. The fan also has the added benefit of delivering greater static capabilities, which optimizes filtration potential. WaterFurnace's proprietary Aurora Controls monitor Versatec XL, including standard TXV refrigeration diagnostics and monitoring. True interlaced all-aluminum air coils are used and eliminate the chance of formicary corrosion. A waterside economizer is also standard.

Versatec XL is available in 7-30 ton capacities in horizontal and vertical configurations.

About NIBE and WaterFurnace International: As part of NIBE Climate Solutions North America, WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Our purpose is to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. Learn more at www.waterfurnace.com.

Editorial Contact:

Desiree Wiercyski

260-479-3214

[email protected]

SOURCE WaterFurnace International

Related Links

https://www.waterfurnace.com

