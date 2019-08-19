Watergen USA To Meet With United States Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. To Provide a Solution For Newark's Water Lead Crisis

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 26th at 11:30AM, Watergen USA will give a presentation to Congressman Payne, Jr. and various community leaders on how Watergens' innovative technology can produce fresh clean water out of air.

Watergen USA is a global leader in the development and implementation of water-from-air solutions. Watergen USA's cutting-edge and patented technology is a game changer that will impact the quality of health for Newark's residents.

Watergen's Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) can produce safe, clean, and fresh-tasting drinking water by drawing in air, where it is thoroughly cleaned, removing any dust and dirt and leaving only pure air in the system. The clean air is then directed through the GENius TM heat exchange and cooling process, bringing it to its dew-point – the temperature at which condensation occurs – to create water. The water is then channeled through a multi-stage filtering system to remove impurities, add minerals, and maintain its health properties for a fresh taste.

In cities like Newark, NJ or Flint, Michigan where the municipal water system are either not safe for drinking or the water quality is inconsistent, Watergen's 350 AWG generator offers decentralization of the city's water infrastructure and creates an independent citywide renewable water reservoir system.

The GEN-350 is a highly mobile water generator designed for fast and easy deployment in most weather conditions. Weighing 800kg, the GEN-350 can be easily mounted on a small truck or SUV, providing water to remote and difficult to access locations. The system has a built-in 200L water reservoir and a water treatment system, to keep the water fresh. The water can be dispensed at either cold or ambient temperature.

By installing the Large-Scale AWG units on roof-tops of commercial or residential buildings, Watergen will deliver fresh drinking water directly to a family's kitchen sink while using municipal water for all other uses such as washing clothes or bathing. In addition to delivering families with clean drinking water, Watergen USA's AWG unit will cleanse the air in the immediate area and provide neighborhoods with a healthy clean environment.

The units have been utilized by FEMA and the American Red Cross in disaster relief efforts such as Texas after Hurricane Harvey, in Florida, after Hurricane Michael and Irma, and in California after the 2018 deadly wildfires. Watergen USA is also providing support to families abroad in India, Sierra Leone, Trinidad, South Africa, Uzbekistan, and others.

Watergen was acquired by the world renowned philanthropist and businessman Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, with the intention of helping the world with its drinking water crisis.

