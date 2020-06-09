Waterhound Futures Selects TDM as Agent to Provide Signature SaaS Wastewater-Treatment Analytics to the U.K. - 'The Waterhound Solution'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterhound Futures Ltd. (https://waterhoundfutures.com/) recently announced it will enter into an agency agreement with Total Development & Management, Inc. (TDM) to provide its predictive software diagnostics, collectively known as "The Waterhound Solution," to the U.K. industrial wastewater treatment system marketplace. Waterhound Futures provides software, simulators and predictive diagnostics, while TDM is a well-established engineering services provider that will handle sales, marketing, system audits and installation issues. Waterhound Futures will work with TDM liaison, Doug Broughton, an industry expert with three decades of experience in designing, building and retrofitting food and beverage plants in the UK, South East Asia and Africa.

"We are excited to announce this engagement with TDM, a prominent engineering firm," said Julie King, Waterhound Futures Managing Director, International. "This is a great opportunity to both introduce and further beta-test our award-winning Waterhound Solution in a thriving industrial marketplace with a constant need for up-to-date, accurate monitoring of all water treatment processes. The Waterhound Solution provides innovative predictive maintenance, not just routine or reactive maintenance. Our software accurately predicts problems before they begin, saving companies time and money."

"We are very much look forward working with Waterhound Futures to bring the cost savings and environmental benefits of this software to our customers in the UK," said Doug Broughton of TDM.

About Waterhound Futures, Ltd.

Founded in 2019, Waterhound Futures develops software that enables engineers and managers to optimize performance and reduce costs for water and wastewater treatment systems. Guided by the vision of founders Julie King and Michael Levey, Waterhound Futures seeks to eliminate contamination of freshwater resources by untreated wastewater, using proven calculations and predictive models collectively called The Waterhound Solution. The company has already been acknowledged for its contributions, with awards like The Water Council's AI Tech Challenge in January 2020. Waterhound Futures has designed and built systems in use by Ford, IVECO, Caterpillar, Fiat, Nestlé, Halliburton, ExxonMobil and Baker Hughes. Learn more at: www.WaterHoundFutures.com.

About Total Development & Management, Inc. (TDM)

TDM offers expertise and innovative systems of sustainable design, while providing efficiency in cost and operation. Specializing in the food, brewing, spirits and dairy industry, TDM brings 40+ year of experience covering a broad range of project management and design issues to its process systems. Learn more at: http://www.tdmeng.uk/.

