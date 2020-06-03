Watermark Announces a New Women in Science and Technology Scholarship Program for College Students

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark, a pioneer in educational intelligence, launched a scholarship program this week to provide financial opportunities to female, and those who identify as female, college students pursuing STEM or other technology-related studies and careers. Two students will be selected from the pool of applicants, and awardees will each receive $5,000 to help continue their education.

This Watermark Scholars opportunity is an extension of the company's broader women's leadership initiative, Women at Watermark – designed to weave women's empowerment into the very fabric of the organization and encourage the growth of women's leadership through lifelong learning and professional development, mentorship, and service – the initiative's three program pillars.

"While Watermark remains ahead of most tech industry trends when it comes to women in leadership and management roles, we recognize there is always room to improve and are intent on supporting women in ways that positively impact their education and professional growth. We also know that institutions and their students are struggling to navigate the disruptions caused by COVID-19, including the shift to remote learning, slowing completion rates, and supporting underrepresented students. Amidst these and mounting financial challenges, supporting students pursuing degrees and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) has tremendous future impact – especially in industries in which women are traditionally underrepresented," said Lisa Wright, VP of Market Intelligence & Strategic Partnerships and Women at Watermark Steering Committee Chair.

"At Watermark, we work to foster a culture of equal opportunity and the growth of women's leadership opportunities, so it only makes sense that our scholarship program supports women pursuing degrees in STEM and technology-related fields. We'll continue to find ways to partner with our colleges and universities and support the students they serve in ways we think will make a difference – whether that be through our software solutions, client service and advocacy efforts, or this scholarship program," said Kevin Michielsen, Watermark's CEO.

To participate in the Watermark Scholars program, applicants are asked to submit either a written essay, up to 500 words, or a short video sharing, 'who has inspired you to pursue a career in STEM and what do you want to achieve upon graduation?' Watermark is looking for students who have been inspired both by recent events and changes in learning and who aspire to be agents of change.

Students are encouraged to submit their scholarship entries now through July 15. Applications will be assessed using a rubric by the Watermark Scholarship Committee by July 31. Scholarship recipients will be notified in August. For official rules and to apply, students should visit www.watermarkinsights.com/watermark-scholars/.

About Watermark

Watermark's mission is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere in order to empower them to connect information and gain insights which will drive meaningful improvements. Through its innovative educational intelligence system, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. Watermark currently supports over 1,700 higher education institutions with its innovative solutions for planning, outcomes assessment, ePortfolios, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum, catalog, and syllabus management. To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

Contact:

Victoria Guzzo

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Watermark

Related Links

www.watermarkinsights.com

