Watermark Named EdTech Breakthrough Award Winner for Best Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year

EdTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. EdTech Breakthrough Award recipients are honored for excellence, creativity, and hard work in the field of educational technology and include companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We're honored to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough with the Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year. This award validates both the value that our solution provides, as well as all of the hard work our teams put into our software. We'll continue to innovate as we work to support colleges and universities in making meaningful improvements to student learning outcomes," said Kevin Michielsen, CEO of Watermark.

"To win in this category is a true honor. Our goal is to put better data into the hands of administrators, faculty, and students everywhere so they're empowered with better-connected information and the insights needed to drive meaningful performance improvements. Via by Watermark would not be possible without the contributions and support of our partnering institutions who continue to inspire us, help us innovate, and allow us to serve as their partner in improving student learning outcomes," Michielsen commented.

"We're impressed by the level of innovation demonstrated by the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough award winners, and that includes Watermark. Via by Watermark is easy to use and engages students in their learning," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "If you are grappling with the challenges of capturing moments in the learning process so that students, faculty, and programs across an institution can reflect and improve, as well as collecting and reporting on learning outcomes data, Via by Watermark is an ideal solution. Congratulations to the entire Watermark team on their well-deserved industry recognition and 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Award."

Purpose-built to foster an engaging user experience for administrators, faculty and students, Via by Watermark empowers users to own their learning through customizable academic and professional ePortfolios, real-time feedback and assessments, and better transparency on objectives, assignments, and performance.

Students can:

document and review learning experiences inside and outside the classroom,

receive timely feedback from instructors, mentors and supervisors on how to improve, and

use that record of growth to curate and showcase their achievements.

Faculty and administrators are empowered to:

collect meaningful data with direct and indirect assessments,

measure that data against course, programmatic, and institutional goals, and

make necessary adjustments to improve courses and programs.

With Via by Watermark, institutions are better able to monitor, analyze, and document outcomes achievement over time for purposes of making more meaningful improvements across campus.

The awards program garnered over 1,500 submissions from 12 different countries this year. Each nominated product received a detailed review by judges over the course of several weeks. The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, and STEM.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About Watermark

Serving over 1,700 institutions worldwide, Watermark is the largest provider of educational intelligence solutions, including planning and outcomes assessment, ePortfolio, faculty activity reporting, course evaluation and institutional surveys, as well as curriculum and catalog management software for higher education. Through its innovative educational intelligence platform, Watermark supports institutions in developing an intentional approach to learning and development based on data they can trust. To learn more, visit www.watermarkinsights.com .

